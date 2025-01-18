Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.82.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $197.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.62 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

