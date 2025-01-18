Cypress Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,059 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YJUN. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 295,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 20.5% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 38,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 37.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BATS YJUN opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $162.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.