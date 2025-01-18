Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after buying an additional 5,268,623 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4,486.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after acquiring an additional 989,674 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,261,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,752,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,185,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,987,000 after purchasing an additional 265,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $50.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.