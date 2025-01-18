Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,034,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,893,000 after buying an additional 5,268,623 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4,486.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after acquiring an additional 989,674 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,261,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,752,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,185,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,987,000 after purchasing an additional 265,191 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance
BNDX stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $50.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.