CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Short Interest Update

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,123,400 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 17,499,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

CytoDyn Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYDY traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.15. 1,217,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,929. CytoDyn has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

