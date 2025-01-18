Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DWAHY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,801. Daiwa House Industry has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.91.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

