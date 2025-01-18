Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,262,000 after buying an additional 532,871 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,836,000 after purchasing an additional 433,178 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,163,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 585,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,217,000 after purchasing an additional 274,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,419.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 254,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.88, for a total value of $239,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,515,251.44. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,030 shares of company stock valued at $5,928,202 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PNC opened at $198.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

