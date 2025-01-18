Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 1.7% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $238.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $222.53 and a 12-month high of $281.70.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 20.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

