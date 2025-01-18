Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) COO Stephen H. Holdridge Sells 1,000 Shares

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,839.26. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Dayforce Stock Down 0.9 %
Dayforce stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dayforce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter worth approximately $721,310,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth $521,396,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth $193,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at $51,027,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at about $19,579,000.
Dayforce Company Profile
Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
