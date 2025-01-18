Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) COO Stephen H. Holdridge Sells 1,000 Shares

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) COO Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $71,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,839.26. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dayforce Stock Down 0.9 %

Dayforce stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.77, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dayforce Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.59.

Get Dayforce alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dayforce during the second quarter worth approximately $721,310,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth $521,396,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dayforce during the 2nd quarter worth $193,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dayforce in the second quarter valued at $51,027,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dayforce in the second quarter valued at about $19,579,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dayforce from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Dayforce from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Read Our Latest Report on DAY

Dayforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dayforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dayforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.