DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Buys 466 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.3% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $383.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.35 and its 200-day moving average is $358.48. The firm has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $307.23 and a 1-year high of $398.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.01%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

