DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,186,000 after purchasing an additional 666,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,235,000 after acquiring an additional 372,875 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $109,726,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,222,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,277,000 after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,875,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
VTWO stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $99.12.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
