DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Increases Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,186,000 after purchasing an additional 666,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,235,000 after acquiring an additional 372,875 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $109,726,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,222,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,277,000 after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,875,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

VTWO stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average is $89.48. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.