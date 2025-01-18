Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 607 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

