Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 1,500 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,641,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,059,000 after purchasing an additional 313,382 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,196,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,383,000 after acquiring an additional 501,854 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,916,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,311,000 after acquiring an additional 165,937 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,978,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

