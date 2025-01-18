Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Deere & Company by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,518,000 after acquiring an additional 988,380 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,259,000 after purchasing an additional 60,255 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $456.57 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $469.39. The firm has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $430.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $538.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.83.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

