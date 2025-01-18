DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Unloaded Rep. Kevin Hern

Representative Kevin Hern (R-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in DexCom stock on December 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “HERN FAMILY REVOCABLE TRUST > BROKERAGE INVESTMENT ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Kevin Hern also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 12/31/2024.

Sold $250,001 – $500,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 12/31/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) on 12/31/2024.

Sold $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 12/31/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) on 12/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 12/12/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 12/10/2024.

Purchased $100,001 – $250,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 10/29/2024.

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $84.38. 5,134,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,013. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average of $78.22. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $664,056,000 after purchasing an additional 214,136 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1,683.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,102 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,993,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,352,000 after purchasing an additional 49,076 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,851,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of DexCom by 44.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after purchasing an additional 876,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Hern

Kevin Hern (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on November 13, 2018. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Hern (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Oklahoma’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Before running for Congress, Hern was a McDonald’s franchisee and served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team. Hern went into business as a McDonald’s franchisee in 1999. He acquired 10 McDonald’s franchises by 2012. He served on the McDonald’s National Leadership Team for 13 years, including the tax policy team, the insurance corporation, and as chairman of the economics team. From 2011 to 2015, he was chairman of the finance committee of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

