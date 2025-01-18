Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,015,900 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 886,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 188.1 days.
Diageo Stock Up 3.3 %
DGEAF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497. Diageo has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65.
About Diageo
