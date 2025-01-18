Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,015,900 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 886,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 188.1 days.

Diageo Stock Up 3.3 %

DGEAF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497. Diageo has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $38.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.65.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

