Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 27.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

DLR opened at $178.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.03, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $198.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.51.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.