Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Stock Position Lifted by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,022 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 8.8% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC owned 0.51% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $29,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 953,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,842,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Passive Capital Management LLC. now owns 391,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,448 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,196,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,877,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,375,000 after purchasing an additional 135,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,436,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

