Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC

Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,446 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 45.7% of Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $64,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,840. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $36.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

