DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.29, but opened at $16.04. DouYu International shares last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 1,355,639 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOYU. HSBC downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get DouYu International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOYU

DouYu International Trading Up 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of DouYu International

The stock has a market cap of $503.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Athos Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in DouYu International by 61.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in DouYu International by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International

(Get Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.