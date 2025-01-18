DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform” Rating

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 41,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

