Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Hold Rating

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $58.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.29, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.02. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41.

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.