Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the December 15th total of 127,500 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 124,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Eastside Distilling Stock Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ EAST opened at $0.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65. Eastside Distilling has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.98.
Eastside Distilling Company Profile
