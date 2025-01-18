ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Update

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,039,500 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 4,670,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 684.7 days.

ECN Capital Trading Down 0.9 %

ECN Capital stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.28.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

