Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.3% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 540,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the average session volume of 139,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

