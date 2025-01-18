Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $19,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,908,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10,993.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,070,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,764 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,896,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,852,000 after buying an additional 2,016,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,810,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,858,000 after buying an additional 1,507,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

EMR traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.65. 4,240,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.11. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.