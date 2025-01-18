Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 63.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $9,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 180,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. DA Davidson upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

