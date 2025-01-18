Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,416.38. This represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,989 shares of company stock worth $2,702,261. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.79 and its 200 day moving average is $84.33. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $59.85 and a one year high of $99.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

