Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Trading Up 2.4% – Should You Buy?

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,543 ($18.77) and last traded at GBX 1,522 ($18.52). 348,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,835,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,487 ($18.09).

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,507.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,644.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,726.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.