Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Trading Up 2.4% – Should You Buy?

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,543 ($18.77) and last traded at GBX 1,522 ($18.52). 348,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,835,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,487 ($18.09).
Endeavour Mining Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,507.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,644.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,726.79 and a beta of 0.92.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates.
