Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Boosted by Westend Capital Management LLC

Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 4.4% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $535,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,768 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1,491.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,175,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after buying an additional 3,913,266 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 36.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,563,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,581,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,837.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,338,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 1,269,778 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ET

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.