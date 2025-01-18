Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Boosted by Westend Capital Management LLC

Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 4.4% of Westend Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Westend Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 44.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,379,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $535,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,768 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1,491.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,175,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after buying an additional 3,913,266 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 36.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,563,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,631 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,581,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,837.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,338,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after buying an additional 1,269,778 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $20.40.
Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.3225 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.85%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ET
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.