ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,816,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 8,374,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,684.4 days.

ESR Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESRCF remained flat at $8.14 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. ESR Group has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

About ESR Group

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

