EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Short Interest Update

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the December 15th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EUDA Health Stock Down 3.2 %

EUDA Health stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. EUDA Health has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Greenridge Global raised EUDA Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

