Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Price Up 16.5% – What’s Next?

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.51 ($0.03). 28,331,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 7,790,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Eurasia Mining Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The company has a market capitalization of £69.21 million, a PE ratio of -210.90 and a beta of 0.90.

About Eurasia Mining

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

