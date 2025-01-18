Evercore ISI Issues Positive Forecast for TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Stock Price

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

TPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get TPG alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPG

TPG Price Performance

NASDAQ:TPG opened at $67.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. TPG has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $855.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.98 million. TPG had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -447.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TPG news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares in the company, valued at $980,716.31. The trade was a 9.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TPG by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TPG by 1,128.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of TPG by 25.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of TPG by 136.2% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.