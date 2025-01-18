Everest Consolidator Acquisition (NYSE:MNTN) Stock Price Down 90.9% – Here’s Why

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Co. (NYSE:MNTN – Get Free Report) traded down 90.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16.

About Everest Consolidator Acquisition

Everest Consolidator Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to a effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial services sector.

Featured Articles

