Everpar Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,880,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,963,000 after acquiring an additional 278,544 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $247,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 189,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $823,158.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,748,867.94. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,232,453. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $84.80.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

