Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 38,461 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 355,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 33,180 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 340,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

