Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Everpar Advisors LLC cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IQVIA by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,405,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,908,000 after acquiring an additional 452,029 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,845,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,378,000 after buying an additional 583,396 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 263,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,501,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $197.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.19. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.82.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

