Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Exchange Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Exchange Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of Exchange Bankshares stock remained flat at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. Exchange Bankshares has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $48.00.
Exchange Bankshares Company Profile
