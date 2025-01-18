Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Exchange Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from Exchange Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of Exchange Bankshares stock remained flat at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.83. Exchange Bankshares has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $48.00.

Exchange Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Exchange Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in Georgia. It offers checking and savings accounts; and mortgage, real estate, consumer, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also provides cash management, internet and mobile banking, travel club, bill payment, and merchant services, as well as credit cards.

