Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Up 15.6% in December

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Faraday Copper Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:CPPKF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.53. 655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032. Faraday Copper has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

