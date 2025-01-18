FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $459,435.60. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,704 shares of company stock worth $2,829,428. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD opened at $280.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.75. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

