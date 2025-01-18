Fermata Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 3.8% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Public Storage by 0.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Public Storage by 5.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $296.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.74. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.31 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 124.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.54.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,728.36. This trade represents a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

