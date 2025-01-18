Fermata Advisors LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,546,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,239,000 after purchasing an additional 83,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,236,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $229.74 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $189.81 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.98. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

