Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $681.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $952.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $666.25 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.
