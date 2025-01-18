Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $681.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $952.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $666.25 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,242.00 to $1,195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,015.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

