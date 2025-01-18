Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 16,982 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $26.55 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.76.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

