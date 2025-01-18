Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 354.63 ($4.31) and traded as high as GBX 375.50 ($4.57). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 373.50 ($4.54), with a volume of 635,424 shares.

Fidelity European Trust Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 643.97 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 354.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 373.39.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

