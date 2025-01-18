Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 69,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 75,797 shares.The stock last traded at $72.88 and had previously closed at $72.39.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,677,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 695,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 90,105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7,114.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,630,000 after purchasing an additional 52,791 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,321,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

