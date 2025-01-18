Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $87.97 and last traded at $87.71. Approximately 3,098,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,994,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.01.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.21.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 24.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after buying an additional 167,201 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 30.1% during the second quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 13.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after buying an additional 37,294 shares during the period.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

