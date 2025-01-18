Financial Survey: Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) and Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY)

Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY – Get Free Report) and Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Jutal Offshore Oil Services and Innovex International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jutal Offshore Oil Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Innovex International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Innovex International has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.54%. Given Innovex International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Innovex International is more favorable than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovex International has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Jutal Offshore Oil Services and Innovex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jutal Offshore Oil Services N/A N/A N/A Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jutal Offshore Oil Services and Innovex International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jutal Offshore Oil Services $366.22 million 0.58 $36.03 million N/A N/A Innovex International $424.06 million 2.75 $600,000.00 $1.41 12.30

Jutal Offshore Oil Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innovex International.

Summary

Innovex International beats Jutal Offshore Oil Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jutal Offshore Oil Services

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas, new energy, and refining and chemical industries. The company engages in the construction of large-scale modules, such as onshore LNG modules, modular plants, offshore platform upper modules, and FPSO/FLNG modules, as well as shop design, material procurement, structural prefabrication, machining, painting, assembly, machinery and equipment installation, pre-commissioning, load-out and transportation, and other activities; and undertakes projects in oil and gas process modules, petrochemical equipment, and undersea business. It also provides ship construction and repair services, including painting, electrical installation and commissioning, and hull assembly services; construction, renovation, and maintenance services for offshore platforms; natural gas purification and treatment, and oil production water treatment and sludge purification solutions; and hazardous waste collection, storage, utilization, and disposal services. In addition, the company is involved in the new energy equipment construction and other businesses; trades in biofuel products; designs, fabricates, installs, and repairs steel formation structures; and offers technical support services, as well as quayside machineries and chemical engineering facility, and other quayside and warehouse services. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Innovex International

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

