Financial & Tax Architects LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 312.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $307,756,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,488,000.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,875,000 after acquiring an additional 939,520 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after acquiring an additional 237,518 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after acquiring an additional 183,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 426.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 199,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after acquiring an additional 161,500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.58 and its 200 day moving average is $261.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $225.05 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

