Financial & Tax Architects LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $822,973,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,053 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,022.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,267 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG remained flat at $96.92 on Friday. 5,360,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,649,870. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.